Police investigate break and enter, possible gunshots fired in Dartmouth Saturday

Halifax police are investigating a break and enter with possible gunshots that occurred in Dartmouth on Saturday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m., Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a report of a break and enter accompanied by possible gunshots on Faulkner Street. Police say three males were observed fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

Police confirmed in a news release that no one was injured during their response.

Officers were not able to locate the suspects and police have no suspect descriptions to share with the public at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).