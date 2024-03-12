Police investigate home invasion, shooting in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police says they are investigating an alleged home invasion and shooting in Halifax Monday night.
According to a news release, police say they responded to a residence in the 6000 block of London Street for reports of gun fire around 1 a.m.
Officers say the suspects entered the residence where a firearm was discharged. A vehicle fled the scene in what police describe as a sliver or grey Dodge Ram pickup truck.
There were no reported injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to call police at 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers.
