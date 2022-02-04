Police investigate mail theft, damage to community mailboxes in Moncton area

Police in the Greater Moncton area are investigating complaints that mail is being stolen and community mailboxes are being damaged.

Codiac Regional RCMP say,since early January, officers have received a number of reports of community mailboxes being forced open and mail stolen at various locations.

Investigators say the thefts and damages appear to be happening mostly at night.

"We are seeing an increase in this type of crime in the Greater Moncton area and are working closely with Canada Post to find those responsible," said Staff Sgt. Mario Fortinof the Codiac Regional RCMP in a news release Friday. "You can help us reduce potential thefts of mail by collecting your mail daily as well as reporting any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood to police.”

Anyone withinformation on the incidents, or who sees any suspicious activity near community mailboxes, is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).