Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Sydney.

Police say they discovered a deceased male in a residence on Terrace St. on the evening of March 22.

Police have not released the man's name or age at this time. The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

On Saturday morning, police tape surrounded the home in the quiet Ashby neighbourhood of Sydney.

Investigators were seen going door-to-door in the neighbourhood, speaking with people who lived nearby.

Neighbours tell CTV News that the man who lived inside the home was in his late 60’s or early 70’s, and had been reported missing after having not been seen for days. The man was described as quiet, and lived alone according to his neighbours.

Major Crime investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office, with assistance from the Forensic Identification Unit.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald.