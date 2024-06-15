Police investigating after driver crashes through fence into Lake Banook

Police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway and went into a lake in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police and HRM Fire & Emergency Service responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in the 100 block of Prince Albert Road in Dartmouth around 7:11 a.m., said a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

Police say multiple callers reported a single vehicle left the roadway driving through a fence into Lake Banook.

All occupants exited the vehicle and no one was injured.

Officers say they located and arrested the driver at the scene.

A 22-year-old female will appear in Dartmouth court on a later date and is facing the criminal charges of operation of a conveyance while impaired, said police.

Traffic was briefly blocked in both directions of Prince Albert Road while the vehicle was removed from Lake Banook.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.

