Police are investigating after several shots were fired near a home in Grand Barachois, N.B., Thursday afternoon.

Southeast District RCMP say shortly after 3 p.m., officers were called to a home on Route 133 after the homeowner reported hearing gunshots.

Officers arrived to find that several shots had been fired, including one that struck the house.

A nearby vehicle was also damaged.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Shediac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.