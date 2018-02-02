Featured
Police investigating after shots fired at Shediac-area home
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 3:41PM AST
Police are investigating after several shots were fired near a home in Grand Barachois, N.B., Thursday afternoon.
Southeast District RCMP say shortly after 3 p.m., officers were called to a home on Route 133 after the homeowner reported hearing gunshots.
Officers arrived to find that several shots had been fired, including one that struck the house.
A nearby vehicle was also damaged.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Shediac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.