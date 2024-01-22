Police investigating after shots fired at vehicle in Dartmouth

Police say they are investigating after a vehicle was shot at in the Burnside area of Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police received a report of a shooting in the area of Burnside Drive and Commodore Drive around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a vehicle was stopped at the intersection when it was fired at by suspects in a passing vehicle.

“A number of rounds” hit the vehicle, according to a Halifax Regional Police news release.

No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a black four-door sedan with tinted windows and a lowered suspension.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, or video from the area, to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).