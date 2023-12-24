Police investigating armed home invasion in Cole Harbour, N.S.

ATLANTIC
    Halifax District RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion in Cole Harbour, N.S., which led to one man being sent to the hospital with an apparent life-threatening injury on Saturday.

    In a news release Sunday, police say they responded to a report of a home invasion on Bissett Road.

    According to the release, a man and a woman were in their home when two men entered, one of whom was armed with what appeared to be a handgun. A physical altercation then followed, where one of the men who entered the home was struck with an object and lying unconscious on the floor.

    The other man, who was described by police as slim built, white, and wearing a face covering, then fled the home. Police have yet to locate the man.

    The unconscious man was taken to the hospital by EHS with what police say is a life-threatening injury.

    Police say RCMP Forensic Identification Services went to the home and conducted an examination of the scene, but no arrests have been made so far.

    Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Halifax RCMP at 902-665-4481, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

