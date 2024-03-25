ATLANTIC
    • Police investigating deadly tent fire, 2 found dead

    The scene of a tent fire in Saint John on March 26, 2024, where two people died the day before. (Source: Nick Moore/CTV News Atlantic) The scene of a tent fire in Saint John on March 26, 2024, where two people died the day before. (Source: Nick Moore/CTV News Atlantic)
    Two people have died following a tent fire Monday afternoon in Saint John, N.B.

    Police say emergency crews responded to the fire near the 100 block of Paradise Row shortly before 4 p.m.

    Once the fire was extinguished, two individuals were found dead by first responders.

    The major crime unit, forensic services, and the coroner’s office were also called to the scene to help with the investigation.

    “Officers are working on establishing the identity of the deceased parties in order to notify next of kin,” wrote Matt Weir of the Saint John Police Force in a Monday news release.

    In a statement, Mayor Donna Reardon expressed condolences for the friends and family impacted by the fire.

    "This heartbreaking tragedy highlights the pressing issue of homelessness in our community," Reardon said. "It is a stark reminder that we must come together to find lasting solutions so that no one in Saint John has to endure homelessness.

    "I understand that many of you are feeling frustrated and saddened by the pace of change and the impact this crisis is having on our community. Please know that your feelings are completely justified, and I am committed to listening and incorporating your voices into our collective efforts to make a difference."

    The cause of the fire is under investigation, and police say they will release further details as the investigation continues.

    Police are asking anyone who has information or video footage from the area before, during, or after the fire occurred to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333. 

