HALIFAX -- Police are investigating the death of a woman in central Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at a home in the 6200 block of Willow Street Tuesday morning.

Officers found the body of a woman at the scene.

Forensic investigators are on scene and police are canvassing the area. A substantial area has been cordoned off with police tape, including a small park nearby.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and details are limited at this time.

Forensic identification officers continue to comb a property on Willow Street where a deceased woman was found. Halifax Regional Police have not released much information, they are not even saying what time they were called to the area. — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) October 22, 2019

Halifax Regional Police are saying very little only that a woman was found deceased when they arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/rv8wa1rFAk — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) October 22, 2019