Police investigating death of woman in Halifax
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 10:14AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 12:47PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Police are investigating the death of a woman in central Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at a home in the 6200 block of Willow Street Tuesday morning.
Officers found the body of a woman at the scene.
Forensic investigators are on scene and police are canvassing the area. A substantial area has been cordoned off with police tape, including a small park nearby.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and details are limited at this time.