HALIFAX -- Police are investigating the death of a woman in central Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at a home in the 6200 block of Willow Street Tuesday morning.

Officers found the body of a woman at the scene.

Forensic investigators are on scene and police are canvassing the area. A substantial area has been cordoned off with police tape, including a small park nearby.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and details are limited at this time.