Police investigating early morning shooting in Dartmouth

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that took place in Dartmouth, N.S., early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the Bras Dor Lane area about 5:40 a.m.

Police say a home in the area had been struck by the gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Demetreous Lane is closed to traffic as of 10:45 a.m. as police investigate.

Halifax Regional Police is asking the public to stay away from the area.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

