Police investigating emailed shooting threat to Acadia University
The RCMP says it is investigating an online threat to Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.
Kings District RCMP say they received a report on Tuesday of a threat regarding a possible shooting at the university.
Police say Acadia University’s Department of Safety and Security received the threat in an email which was also circulated on a social media.
The threat reportedly said the shooting would happen at Acadia in the fall.
Police say the threat has not been corroborated or verified.
The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the threat to call Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
For More Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Tremendous amount we could be doing': Expert shares tips for preventing, adapting to wildfires
As wildfires rage across Canada in what’s being called an unprecedented season, one expert says there’s more that individuals and communities can do to adapt and prevent forest fires from causing widespread devastation.
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
Are more interest rate hikes on the way? Here's what experts say
In the wake of the Bank of Canada’s unexpected rate hike, economists are pointing to further tightening in the near term.
10-year-old girl survives more than 24 hours alone in the rugged Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family
Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family.
Wildfire battles continue as heat, air quality alerts affect most of Canada
Air pollution from wildfires remained well above healthy levels across much of southern and northern Ontario and several communities in British Columbia and Alberta on Thursday.
4 very young children critically wounded in knife attack in French Alpine town
As bystanders screamed for help, a man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. The children between 22 months and 3 years old suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults also were wounded, authorities said.
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
Premier remains mum on funding to search Manitoba landfill for remains of 2 women
The decision to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women and who will fund it remains up in the air a month after a feasibility study was completed.
'Canada dry': Climatologist Dave Phillips foresees hot, dry summer countrywide
The hot, dry conditions that are fuelling wildfires countrywide are just the beginning of what summer could look like in Canada this year, according to Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, multiple injured in 8-vehicle crash in Mississauga, Ont.
One person is dead, and at least eight others have been injured, after a multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga, Ont. Thursday morning.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Smoke in Toronto to get worse Thursday with air quality set to plummet
Toronto's air quality will get worse before it gets better as smoke from Canada's wildfires lingers in the city.
-
European family turfed from long-term Airbnb in Toronto to test renters’ rights
A European family who says they were evicted from their long-term Airbnb rental in Toronto last week has sparked a precedent-setting fight.
Calgary
-
Worker buried in trench collapse during sewer repairs in Charleswood
One person was injured after a trench collapsed in the community of Charleswood on Thursday.
-
CJAY92 donates $20K to Calgary family whose van was stolen, hurting 5-year-old's T-shirt business
After a string of devastating setbacks, a Calgary family has just had a significant change of luck.
-
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal application by Christian Joffre Ouellette
An application to appeal his murder convictions was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada.
Montreal
-
Quebec wildfires: fierce fight in Normetal as flames within 500 metres of municipality
Quebec's public security minister preached patience on Thursday as fires continued to rage in the province's north, saying it remained unclear when more than 12,000 people displaced by the encroaching flames would be able to return home.
-
Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre opens up about life after stroke, depression
Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre, who spent his life in politics, collapsed and suffered a stroke on April 11, and even as he's slowly recovering, the fighter's instinct, that he's known for, is very much alive.
-
Ontario man charged with first-degree murder in killing of Claudia Iacono outside Montreal salon
An Ontario man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, after she was gunned down at the wheel of her car in Montreal last month.
Edmonton
-
-
Alberta premier plays down prospect of advisory council of defeated candidates
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is playing down an earlier pledge to create a council of defeated candidates to advise her in Edmonton.
-
Early heat in Alberta a 'dress rehearsal' for rest of summer: Environment and Climate Change Canada
Much of Alberta will experience extreme heat starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning.
Northern Ontario
-
Wildfire evacuation order west of Sudbury, Ont., expands, highway closed
A wildfire west of Sudbury, Ont., has quadrupled in size prompting evacuation orders to be expanded and one highway to close.
-
Another northern Ont. resident charged for illegal backyard fire, 5th in one week
A fifth person in northern Ontario has been charged in less than a week for having a campfire during the fire ban.
-
Here's what you need to do before you leave your house in a forest fire-prompted evacuation
Thousands of Canadians have had to leave their homes in several provinces over the last few weeks due to forest fires. Luckily, there are steps you can take to protect your property, both prior to an evacuation and during.
London
-
Victim transported to hospital after stabbing, 18-year-old man facing charges
A Hanover, Ont. man is left with life-altering injuries after being stabbed following an overnight dispute, Hanover’s chief of police said on Twitter.
-
Power restored in parts of Exeter
Police, fire and Hydro One are currently on scene attempting to restore power — there is no estimated time for restoration.
-
Man assaulted with baseball bat and knife
According to police, the victim was hit with a baseball bat and then a woman cut the victim with a knife.
Winnipeg
-
Softball-sized hail, strong wind gusts reported in Manitoba storm
A storm that tore through a community northwest of Brandon Wednesday brought with it heavy winds and, in some areas, hail the size of softballs.
-
Man charged in connection to crash that sent two officers to hospital
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a crash that left two Winnipeg police officers with serious injuries.
-
Ottawa
-
Air quality improves over Ottawa, but smoky skies could return on Friday
People in the Ottawa-Gatineau area are breathing fresher air, as smoke and haze from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec moves out of the area.
-
Bear spotted in Kanata neighbourhood 'safely placed in a cage', police say
Police received a call about a bear sighting in the 500 block of Woodchase Street, near Breckenridge Crescent, at approximately 9 a.m.
-
OPP warns of increased police presence in Smiths Falls as part of investigation
Ontario Provincial Police are advising the public of an increased police presence in the Smiths Falls area this week as part of an investigation.
Saskatoon
-
Veteran Saskatoon city councillor Glen Penner dead at 82
Long-time city councillor and former Saskatchewan Liberal MLA Glen Penner died on Monday, according to a Saskatoon obituary.
-
Saskatoon property taxes could see 13 per cent hike as city confronts $75M revenue gap
Significant property tax hikes may be needed to cover a funding shortfall, according to City of Saskatoon administration.
-
Saskatoon builder looking to flip abandoned homes to first time buyers
A Saskatoon man wants to play matchmaker for the unloved homes in the city.
Vancouver
-
Air quality improves in Lower Mainland, but wildfire activity persists
Smoke has eased in much of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, but air quality advisories remain in place.
-
11 fires intentionally set in 1 day on DTES: Vancouver fire officials
Nearly a dozen fires were intentionally set in a matter of hours on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Wednesday, according to fire officials.
-
B.C. launches $1.6M campaign aimed at reducing fire-related injuries, deaths
British Columbia recorded 86 fire-related deaths in 2022, according to the Office of the Fire Commissioner.
Regina
-
Regina mayor says homeless camp was reaching 'critical point' before teardown
Regina's mayor says the city's fire department had growing concerns about the health, safety and well-being of those living in a homeless camp that was dismantled on Wednesday morning.
-
'Bury the hatchet': No reprimand for Regina city councillor who violated confidentiality bylaw
Regina city councillors decided on Wednesday to not impose sanctions or corrective measures on Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens for a violation of the city’s confidentiality bylaw.
-
Here's what Regina's mayor says could be done to fix the underpass flooding issue
Flooded underpasses have been a common occurrence in Regina this spring with several thunderstorms dumping heavy rain on the city, but Mayor Sandra Masters says several solutions are in the works to help prevent further flooding.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire rages on with no timeline to reopen crucial highway
British Columbia wildfire officials say firefighters are making some progress battling an out-of-control wildfire that has closed Highway 4, the only highway connecting western Vancouver Island with the rest of the province.
-
New Vancouver-Nanaimo ferry service announces pricing, launch timing
The new passenger-only ferry service between Vancouver and Nanaimo, Hullo, has announced that it will begin operations this summer.
-
Saanich police seek people connected to 'serious threats' investigation
Saanich Police are asking for the public's help in solving a serious threats investigation.