Police investigating fatal fire in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police says a man has died following a fire in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.
Police officers and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a structure fire at 86 Portland Street just after 4 a.m.
Halifax District Chief Jim Stymiest says the fire was contained to one room in an apartment on the second floor.
Police say a man was found dead in the apartment.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's literally been the most toxic place': Foreign-trained physicians in Regina on discrimination in health-care
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Respiratory virus season has arrived. Here's what you need to know to protect yourself
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance; Gaza's largest hospital struggles to treat injured
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
'We have little hope to leave': Hundreds of Canadians still trapped in Gaza as other foreign nationals cross into Egypt
Ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians were able to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, along with more than 300 foreign nationals—but apart from reports of one Canadian making it out, hundreds of other Canadians were still waiting to hear when they would be allowed to do the same.
'We’re taking it very seriously': Humane society, forensic science students excavating pet cemetery in Ontario
All Hallows' Eve may have passed, but at one cemetery west of Toronto, they're just beginning to unearth the dead.
'A curse to be a parent in Gaza': More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in 3 weeks, Gaza Health Ministry says
More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry.
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
National public inquiry into foreign interference to proceed in two phases: commissioner
The long-called-for national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions has started to get rolling in earnest, with the commissioner deciding her work will proceed in phases, with public hearings beginning early next year, and culminating in a final report at the end of 2024.
Listen to the last new Beatles' song with John, Paul, George, Ringo and AI tech: 'Now and Then'
The final Beatles recording is here. Titled 'Now and Then,' the almost impossible-to-believe track is four minutes and eight seconds of the first and only original Beatles recording of the 21st century.
Toronto
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
Ontario will release its fall economic statement today
The Doug Ford government will reveal its fall economic statement Thursday afternoon, which is anticipated to carry on the Progressive Conservative’s “plan for building a strong Ontario.”
-
Two men seriously injured in shooting at Eglinton East pub
Two men were taken to hospital following a shooting at a pub in the Eglington East area in Scarborough overnight.
Calgary
-
Online game opened Alberta mom's accounts to hackers
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
-
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal
The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Nov. 3-5)
Ten of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police operation underway at Longueuil high school
Police say they are responding to a 'threat' at a high school on Montreal's South Shore.
-
'It's a disgrace': Quebec MNA breaks down in tears after CAQ rejects motion calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Quebec solidaire MNA Haroun Bouazzi broke down in tears on Thursday after being outraged by the CAQ government's refusal to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
-
Hydro-Quebec to spend up to $185 billion to increase capacity, reliability
Quebec's public hydroelectric utility says it plans to spend up to $185 billion by 2035 to increase generating capacity and improve the reliability of its network.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 Police seize $1.8M in cocaine in largest bust in EPS history
The Edmonton Police Service has seized $1.8 million in cocaine in what is being called the biggest single seizure in its history.
-
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal
The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Edmonton police ask for help finding missing teen girl
Edmonton police are asking for help finding a teenaged girl last seen in mid-October around Whyte Avenue.
Northern Ontario
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
Three years after she disappeared, police find remains of missing northwest Ont. woman
In what police are describing as a suspicious death, the remains of a Nipigon, Ont., woman who went missing in March 2020 have been located.
-
Sudbury police investigating sudden death at local bank
Emergency crews were called to investigate a sudden death at a bank on Lasalle Blvd. in New Sudbury on Thursday morning, police say.
London
-
Driver of passenger vehicle dead after hitting school bus
According to police, Potters Road is closed between Oxford Road 13 and Middletown Line.
-
London family wakes up to stranger in their home
Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, the family was asleep in their home on Applegreen Grove when police said a man got inside and took several items.
-
School bus crashes in Stratford, 12 students on board uninjured
Stratford police say a dozen students were on board a school bus involved in a crash Thursday, but none were hurt.
Winnipeg
-
MPI employees approve new agreement, strike coming to an end
The strike involving Manitoba Public Insurance employees has come to an end.
-
Manitoba joins calls for fairness over carbon tax
Manitoba is joining other provinces looking for fairness over the carbon tax.
-
Winnipeg man facing charges in connection with bank robbery
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after attempting to rob a bank in the city on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Normal operations return to The Ottawa Hospital General Campus after fire
The Code Orange in place at the General Campus of The Ottawa Hospital has been lifted after a transformer fire closed its emergency department on Oct. 27.
-
Long-time Sparks Street jewellery store to close
Alyea's Jewellers will be closing its doors after 62 years in business.
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death pleads guilty to child abduction
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to three of nine charges she’s facing.
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
According to a family member, a mother and her son died in connection with an incident that left an Estevan, Sask. police officer seriously injured.
-
Humboldt races to improve infrastructure to meet projected demand from potash mine
The only city near BHP's multi-billion-dollar Jansen potash is feeling the pressure of preparing the necessary infrastructure and facilities in time for the company's quick expansion.
Vancouver
-
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
-
Mounties searching for man and boat after crewmate found dead in B.C. Gulf Islands
Mounties are investigating the death of one man and the disappearance of another after the two mariners were last seen boarding a boat in British Columbia's Gulf Islands.
-
ICBC warns that danger to pedestrians spikes during fall, winter months
Police and volunteers handed out safety reflectors Thursday in Vancouver to increase awareness of the danger to pedestrians on B.C.'s roads during the fall and winter months.
Regina
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
According to a family member, a mother and her son died in connection with an incident that left an Estevan, Sask. police officer seriously injured.
-
After a Sask. senior's ability to live alone was questioned, she was forced to move into a motel
The eviction of a disabled woman from a seniors housing complex after her ability to live alone was questioned was a poorly handled situation, according to the Saskatchewan government.
-
'It's literally been the most toxic place': Foreign-trained physicians in Regina on discrimination in health-care
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties searching for man and boat after crewmate found dead in B.C. Gulf Islands
Mounties are investigating the death of one man and the disappearance of another after the two mariners were last seen boarding a boat in British Columbia's Gulf Islands.
-
B.C. and Tahltan Nation sign 'milestone' agreement
A new agreement between the province and an Indigenous government in northern British Columbia will require the nation's consent ahead of any significant changes at a major copper and gold mine.
-
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.