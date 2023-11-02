Police investigating fatal fire in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police says a man has died following a fire in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.

Police officers and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a structure fire at 86 Portland Street just after 4 a.m.

Halifax District Chief Jim Stymiest says the fire was contained to one room in an apartment on the second floor.

Police say a man was found dead in the apartment.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).