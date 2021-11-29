Police investigating following a robbery at a Halifax grocery store

HALIFAX -

Police in Halifax are investigating a robbery that happened at a Superstore Monday afternoon.

At about 12:50 p.m., police responded to the Superstore located at 1075 Barrington Street.

According to police, a man came into the store with a firearm and demanded cigarettes. He then fled on foot.

No one was injured.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a brown mask, a dark hooded jacket with camouflage print and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, are being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.