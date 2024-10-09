Police investigating missing funds from Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s riding association

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said he was notified on Monday evening that funds had been allegedly stolen from the Pictou East Riding Association. Houston has represented the Pictou East Riding as an MLA since 2013.

Houston said the exact amount of the missing funds is “unknown at this time” but he notified New Glasgow Police of the incident and confirmed there was an investigation underway.

Houston held a press conference Wednesday to announce the investigation into the missing funds. He said money from the riding association’s bank account was withdrawn without authorization.

“Immediately on Monday the matter was reported and the individual to the local police,” said Houston.

“I can’t even begin to explain the incredible level of betrayal that I feel and that my riding executive feels about this matter. I have a wide range of emotions as you can imagine,” said Houston.

“Of course I’m angry. I’m sad, I’m hurt but most of all I’m just really devastated for the volunteers for the association who works [sic] so hard on behalf of the association on behalf of myself the party.”

Elections Nova Scotia was notified of the missing funds on Tuesday. A notice was sent out to party members Wednesday to notify them of the investigation.

Houston said police urged him to limit the amount of information he provided the media to protect the investigation.

“We want the truth and we want accountability and we want answers to the questions,” said Houston. "The investigation must run its course."

Houston stressed the party is seeking truth and accountability but wouldn’t give a dollar figure except to say that it was in the thousands.

“This is someone that’s been known to me for a long time,” said Houston.

Houston said it's a small group of volunteers in the riding association that would have access to the bank account.

New Glasgow Regional Police confirmed Monday that they received reports that money has gone missing from the Pictou East Riding Association.

Police said they have referred the case to their major crimes unit who are conducting a fraud investigation.

“They are only in the early and preliminary stages of the investigation at the point in time, with officers gathering information and evidence,” said Const. Ken MacDonald, public information officer with New Glasgow Regional Police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

