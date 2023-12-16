ATLANTIC
    • Police locate body near vehicle belonging to missing Cape Breton man

    Cape Breton police located a body in a remote area off Birch Point Road in South Cove, N.S, on Saturday.

    Police say the body was near a parked car belonging to Jackie Davies, who was last seen leaving his Mary Street residence in Glace Bay, N.S., on Monday.

    The vehicle was reported to the RCMP Saturday morning, according to news release from the Cape Breton Regional Police.

    “Ground search and rescue and a helicopter were called to assist,” the news release says.

    The body was located at about 3 p.m., and nothing indicates foul play was a factor in the death, police say.

    The Medical Examiner’s Office will examine the body for positive identification.

