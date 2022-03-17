Police searching for man involved in multiple thefts at Halifax grocery store

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a number of thefts from a Dartmouth grocery store and is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect.

Between Jan. 16 and March 6, police say eight incidents were reported of a man entering the Atlantic Superstore on Braemar Drive and stealing groceries.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, with short dark hair.

Police say the man was wearing a black coat, with a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).