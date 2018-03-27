

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for a man who grabbed a woman from behind in a parking lot at Mount Saint Vincent University early Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in a parking area behind the Birch residences, beside a campus mechanical building.

The victim told officers that after she was grabbed, she struck the man and he fled on foot.

The only physical description of the suspect is that he is a white man, and at the time of the incident he was wearing a dark grey sweater, dark blue jeans and white VANS running shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.