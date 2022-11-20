Police seek two men after report of shots fired in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Police are searching for two suspects after shots were fired in Cole Harbour, N.S., Sunday morning.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of “multiple” shots being fired outside a residence on Fireside Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Police say there were a number of people gathered at the residence at the time.

An hour later, around 4:30 a.m., Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted that there was “a heavy police presence” in the area.

When officers arrived, a vehicle described as a blue SUV left the scene “quickly” and was found abandoned nearby.

According to the RCMP, two men were seen running from the SUV.

Halifax District RCMP officers had the area blocked off as they searched for the two suspects with assistance from the Halifax Regional Police K-9 unit.

Just before 7 a.m., Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted that there was no longer a heavy police presence on Fireside Drive.

Police now say the two have not been found. There is no further description of the men.

Investigators have found evidence of gunshots at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Halifax District RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.