Police seek witnesses after swarm of teens assault 18-year-old: N.B. RCMP

Police in New Brunswick say 18-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a swarm of teens assaulted him.

The Oromocto RCMP responded to a report that two male teens, aged 17 and 18, were chased by a group of about 15 teens in Upper Gagetown, N.B., in the early morning hours of Sept. 2.

Police say the 17-year-old was able to get away from the group, but the 18-year-old was assaulted before he could get away.

According to a news release from the RCMP, the teenagers fled the scene before the police arrived.

“With assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services, police were able to locate the 18-year-old, who was transported to hospital with what were believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” said Cpl. Terry Densmore, with the New Brunswick RCMP, in the news release.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have information about it, is asked by police to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

