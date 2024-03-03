Police seeking information after shots fired at East Preston, N.S., home

The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is searching for information after shots were fired at a home in East Preston on Saturday.

RCMP said they responded to a report of shots fired at a residence located on William Street around 6:36 p.m.

After arriving on scene, officers said they found damage consistent with bullet holes in the exterior of the home.

Nobody was injured in the incident, according to police.

RCMP said a white four door sedan was seen near the residence before the shooting.

At this time, officers said they do not believe the incident was random.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers, toll free, at 1-800-222-8477.

