Police seize 64 cases of unstamped tobacco during traffic stop: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP arrested a man and a woman after they say a traffic stop in Millville led to the seizure of 64 cases of unstamped tobacco.

According to a news release from the RCMP, an officer completed a traffic stop after noticing a white Ford Transit travelling at a high speed on Highway 105 just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 19.

“During the stop, the officer learned that the driver, a 45-year-old Halifax man, had a revoked license,” said Cst. Dominic Laflamme, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

Police arrested the man and a 32-year-old Dartmouth woman, the driver and passenger, respectively.

A second officer arrived to provide assistance and saw the unstamped cigarettes “in plain view” inside the vehicle, according to the release.

The man and woman were arrested and “later released on conditions.”

Police say officers searched the vehicle and seized approximately $160,000 worth of unstamped tobacco bound for Sydney. The vehicle was also seized.

The man and woman are scheduled to appear in court June 13.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.