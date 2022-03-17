Police seize half a pound of meth, weapons following traffic stop in New Annan, P.E.I.: RCMP

Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in New Annan, P.E.I., that turned up various drugs and weapons.

On Tuesday, police conducted a targeted traffic stop on Route 2 as part of an investigation. As a result, the RCMP says two men were arrested without incident.

“During the search of the vehicle, police seized what is believed to be more than half a pound (235 grams) of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine (36 grams), hydromorphone pills, and other prescription pills,” wrote RCMP in a news release. Thursday.

“Police also seized knives, a baton, more than $1,300 in Canadian currency and drug trafficking paraphernalia.”

A 30-year-old man from the Summerside, P.E.I., area was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Summerside provincial court on March 23.

A 44-year-old man, also from the Summerside area, was arrested and later released.