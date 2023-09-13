Police stepping up patrols in downtown Sydney

Charlotte Street in Moncton, where the new on-foot police patrol will take place. (CTV/Kyle Moore) Charlotte Street in Moncton, where the new on-foot police patrol will take place. (CTV/Kyle Moore)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week

New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News