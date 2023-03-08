Political science professor predicts P.E.I. election campaign will be 'nasty'

World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant

Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.

An Afghan woman weaves a carpet at a traditional carpet factory in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 6, 2023. After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, women have been deprived of many of their basic rights. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

  • Montreal teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving 5 girls

    A Montreal elementary school teacher pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sex-related crimes involving five young female students whom he manipulated into acts of sexual abuse. Dominic Blanchette admitted guilt on eight counts, including sexual interference, possession of child pornography, child luring and sexual exploitation. More than a dozen other charges were stayed.

  • Electric aircraft manufacturer Beta Technologies sets up shop in Montreal

    Another manufacturer in the electric aviation sector is opening a branch in Quebec. The American company Beta Technologies officially announced on Wednesday the opening of an engineering centre in Montreal. The centre already has about 50 employees. The Montreal team will play a role in the development and certification of Beta's ALIA aircraft. The all-electric aircraft is designed to fly short distances.

