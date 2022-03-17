Poll suggests young people's mental health hit hardest by the pandemic

A recent poll suggests two years of living in a pandemic with restrictions has taken a huge toll on young people's mental health.

According to a survey released by Maru Public Opinion, 40 per cent of 18 to 34-year-olds feel like they’re at a mental health breaking point.

Lara Cusson, a 33-year-old café owner, says the most recent lockdown was the most difficult for her, even while her own mental health is usually the last thing on her mind.

“We don’t really have a choice, but to put however we feel aside and keep going because we’re responsible for other people’s livelihoods and that’s the priority at the end of the day,” says Cusson.

Jade Avery, a 23-year-old student, counts herself as one of those who have felt the strain.

In the last two years, Avery started her diploma in recreation therapy and has been working as a restaurant server. She is also grieving the loss of her grandmother after COVID-19 restrictions kept her from visiting her in long-term care.

“That’s something in itself that COVID kind of took from me, was that relationship that I had with her,” says Avery.

Clinical Psychologist Dayna Lee-Baggley says one of the reasons young adults are reporting more drastic effects on their mental health is because the pandemic has interrupted more major life events for them.

“They’re also just sort of exposed to danger, exposed to threat at a younger age than some generations might have who haven’t had to go through the same event,” says Lee-Baggley.

That's why early on in the pandemic, the IWK began offering virtual mental health services to children, youth, and families. A service that continues now, along with in-person treatment.

“The most important thing is to have the conversation with your loved one or the person that you’re noticing seems to be struggling,” says Jill Chorney, a clinical psychologist at the IWK.

“Ask them how they’re doing, check in on how they are doing, and let them know that support is available.”

The Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia is getting $3 million in provincial funding for mental health and addictions projects.

Starr Cunningham, the president and CEO of the foundation, says the support they offer is not going anywhere.

“People who never had an idea of what that felt like before are understanding it," says Cunningham. "So, I think we’re only going to need to fundraise more dollars and get them to work in our communities."

Avery says support from people in her life has helped her through the past two years.

“Just keeping those social connections, even if it’s virtually," she says.

Something Lee-Baggley says does make a difference.

“Reaching out, connecting with people, either professionals or friends and family,” said Lee-Baggley.