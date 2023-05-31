Poor air quality remains as Nova Scotia wildfires continue to burn: officials

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia officials are cautioning people to be aware of the risks caused by smoke in the air as wildfires continue to rage in the province.

Environment Canada has issued a series of special air quality statements warning of a reduction in air quality in areas around Halifax and in Shelburne County, where the largest fire is burning.

Bob Robichaud, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says the current weather forecast means air quality is likely to remain a problem over the next few days.

Robichaud says the worst times will be at night and early morning when clear skies and cooler temperatures keep smoke closer to the ground.

Janet MacIntyre, clinical site chief at the QEII Emergency Department in Halifax, says that as of late Tuesday there hadn't been an increase of patients suffering from smoke-related respiratory problems, but she adds that could change as the current weather persists.

MacIntyre says older adults and children are generally at the highest risk of complications caused by smoke, along with people who have asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cardiac disease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2023.