Popular Cap-Pelé, N.B., take-out restaurant re-opens one year after fire

Chez Camille owner Brad Powers stands in front of his newly re-opened restaurant one year after a fire. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) Chez Camille owner Brad Powers stands in front of his newly re-opened restaurant one year after a fire. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island