Popular Cap-Pelé, N.B., take-out restaurant re-opens one year after fire
A popular Cap-Pelé, N.B., take-out opened its doors again this weekend almost a year after fire destroyed the original building.
Chez Camille Take-out owner Brad Powers was all smiles as he welcomed customers into the new restaurant on Friday.
"A lot of people have been waiting for this," said Powers.
The original Chez Camille was heavily damaged by a suspicious fire in the early morning of April 24, 2022.
What was left of the local landmark was torn down to make way for a bigger and better seafood and burger place.
The old Chez Camille was locally owned and Powers said it was in operation for 52 years.
"So hopefully we can make this one last for 52 years," said Powers.
It was a long, hard journey to rebuild, but Powers said it was all worth it.
"Because of COVID-19, getting building supplies and equipment and stuff like that was a little challenging, but we're very fortunate, blessed that a lot of people came together," he said.
A food truck was set up in the parking lot last spring to serve their loyal customers, but Powers said it just wasn't the same.
"The truck was a little harder to do our food in, just with the equipment you have inside of it and how much more upgraded and better it is inside," said Powers. "The atmosphere inside is electric right now, it's unreal."
He's not exaggerating. The parking lot was full at 2:30 p.m.
And it's not just the locals who come for the food.
Rick “Moose” Dedam came a long way for a fried clam platter.
"Back when I used to bounce about ten years ago in Moncton, my buddies brought me over here and I always liked the clams. Now that I live in the Miramichi area, we travelled two hours just to have the clams," said Dedam. "It's the best around. It's the best in the Maritimes."
Taylor Arsenault came from Moncton.
"It makes a big difference just being able to sit down and not have to be in your cars anymore. It's a great atmosphere. A bigger and better building. I'm pretty excited to have it back," said Arsenault.
Annette Richard isn't a big seafood lover, but there is one thing on the menu that keeps her coming back.
"I love their poutines," said Arsenault. "I don't come for the seafood, I come for their poutines. Best poutines in town."
Hughie McCuish came from down the street for lobster rolls and a hamburger.
"The food is top notch," said McCuish. "I live down the road. I've been looking out the window all day waiting for the parking lot to clear out and I made my way."
CTV News has reached out to the Shediac detachment of the Southeast District RCMP for an update on the investigation into last year's fire and is waiting to hear back.
