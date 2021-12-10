Popular Cape Breton hockey tournament back on the ice after six year absence

GLACE BAY, N.S. -

After overcoming many hurdles off the ice, a popular high school hockey tournament returned to Glace Bay, N.S. after a six year absence.

“I’ve always looked up to the players playing in the Panther Classic,” said hockey player Mitchell MacDonald. “And I can’t wait to be one of those guys.”

The Panther Classic Hockey Tournament hit the ice at the Glace Bay Miners Forum Friday.

The last time players suited up in the arena for the high school hockey tournament was in 2015.

“Then we had work to rule in 2016 and then in 2017 the rink closed for three years,” explained hockey coach Dwayne Doucette. “Last year we had COVID-19 which shutdown every single tournament across the province.”

Even Mother Nature played a role in the tournament.

The games were supposed to begin Thursday night, but a snow storm delayed puck drop once again,

Four teams from the Halifax-area will compete against four teams from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

On Friday, school spirit was on display, with students allowed out of class, dressed in team colours, black and red.

“It’s the biggest thing that goes on in the whole school,” said hockey player Adam Hicks. “And it’s big in the community and we’re all just glad to be here.”

The facility was renovated and reopened in the fall of 2020.

This is the first tournament of any kind in the venue, and it's expected to attract hundreds of spectators.

“Pretty well every student from the high school is going to be here, parents,” explained Doucette. “The place is going to be rocking today, that’s for sure.”

Competition on the ice is different as well, this is the first time since the pandemic that island teams have faced off against their mainland rivals.

The deciding cross-over games and championship are scheduled for Sunday.

“I think it’s a good thing for Glace Bay and all of the grade 12’s, and other players who haven’t been able to experience this before,” added MacDonald.