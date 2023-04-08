Popular restaurant, apartment buildings destroyed in Sackville, N.B., fire

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pope Francis returns to public eye for Easter vigil Mass

Pope Francis returned to public view on Saturday, presiding over Easter vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, a day after unseasonably chilly weather in Rome convinced the recently ailing pontiff to skip Good Friday's nighttime procession at the Colosseum.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island