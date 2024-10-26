Port Elgin, N.B. builds accessible playground through community effort
Students at Port Elgin Regional School in New Brunswick have a new accessible playground that all students can enjoy thanks to a community effort.
Principal Christoph Becker says the idea for an accessible playground was born when he saw a video of a young student struggling.
“We started to think about one structure we could buy that she could access, then actually her parents made a video, and that video was shown to the staff and after that the momentum just became unreal, Becker said. “Because these kids are with us for 9 years it becomes personal and when it became personal, I had 3 EAs that started doing incredible stuff.”
Chris Morrison was among the education assistants who helped to raise over half a million dollars to build the playground. She said the playground wouldn’t be there without the support of the community and its businesses.
“We’ve had so much community support starting with our Botsford and Cape Tormentine Harbour Authority with coming up with 100,000 dollars which really sent the gears in motion,” Morrison said.
Even fifth grader Arabella McGraw pitched in.
“I was out in front of my driveway with a table and stuck up a sign, to try to get people to buy my tickets,” Arabella said.
“The kids did a great job and a lot of them were very dedicated,” said EA Jenn Abbott. “We even had kids that have left here and moved onto high school that came back over the past few years to help us out.”
Morrison said the playground is “beyond her wildest imagination.”
Seven-year-old Amara Noonan said the new playground is “better than ever.”
“It’s just like a new, whole experience,” Noonan said. “I felt so happy that I could Ka-boom into little bits of Ka-booms.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Frozen waffles from Whole Foods join Canadian recall list over listeria concerns
Whole Foods Market is joining the growing list of brands whose frozen waffles have been recalled in Canada this week because of possible listeria contamination.
Trump says he's open to eliminating income taxes as he pushes sweeping tariff proposals on podcast with Joe Rogan
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday that he would be open to eliminating income taxes, while pushing his sweeping tariff proposal and praising the economic policies of the late 19th century.
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
How will the U.S. election affect the way Canadians vote?
As months, become weeks, become days left before this U.S. election cycle comes to an end, here's a look at what each outcome might mean for Canadian politics.
She connected on Instagram with a guy who lived in another country. Then they decided to meet up
In early 2018, Amanda and Sunil started chatting, messaging back and forth on Instagram, introducing themselves and talking a little about their lives. Fast forward to August 2018, the couple got engaged on vacation in Thailand and a year later, after Amanda moved to India, got married.
Here's what buyers should know before making a used car purchase in Canada
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
'If it were me, I'd be leaving': Longtime Liberal New Brunswick premier Frank McKenna on whether Trudeau should go
Former New Brunswick Liberal premier Frank McKenna says if he were in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s shoes, at this point in the government’s mandate, he would step down.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
-
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
-
'I side with nurses and docs': Ontario Premier Doug Ford weighs in on hospital parking fees
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he doesn't "think it's fair" nurses and doctors have to pay for parking at the hospitals and health-care facilities that they work at, after CTV News Toronto highlighted the issue earlier this week
Calgary
-
'Business is booming again:' Calgary's Mr. Steam gets his Google listing back
Mr. Steam got its online business listing back.
-
C-Train disruptions for weekend maintenance and repair on red and blue lines
The Blue Line will be closed between McKnight-Westwinds and Whitehorn stations starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.
-
Alberta government lays out priorities for the fall legislative session
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Danielle Smith government will be providing more details about its plans for the session.
Edmonton
-
Stuart Skinner earns shutout as Edmonton Oilers blank Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0
Stuart Skinner made 27 saves for his fifth career shutout and Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
-
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
-
Canadian Indigenous leaders call Biden's apology for residential schools 'first step'
Canadian Indigenous leaders say U.S. President Joe Biden’s apology for his country’s residential school system is only the first step toward healing generations of harm.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating alleged voyeurism on metro as video surfaces online
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating an alleged case of voyeurism on the metro involving an 18-year-old woman, with video footage of the incident now circulating on social media
-
Private schools’ association warns defunding will burden families and government
In the wake of the Bedford school controversy, opposition parties called on the government to defund private religious schools, a proposal that Quebec’s main private school association says would end up costing the government and parents more.
-
'Intolerable': Educators at Quebec youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors
Quebec's social services minister says he's outraged by reports that educators at a detention centre for youth in Montreal had sexual relations with minor detainees — and that one of the employees allegedly had a baby with a teenage resident.
Ottawa
-
Former CTV broadcaster moves from a TV studio to an art studio
A former CTV Ottawa broadcaster is headlining an art gallery with landscape paintings this weekend.
-
Driver safely extricated following three-vehicle collision in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa Fire Services says a driver has been safely extricated from a vehicle that landed in a ditch following a three-vehicle collision in the city's east end Friday afternoon.
-
Ottawa dietitian busts Tik Tok health trends
An Ottawa dietitian says the health trends on social media might not be the best option for you, citing some risks.
London
-
As family recovers from severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire, online fundraiser booms
Cornelius Woelke and his two boys, who were badly burned in a fire in Springfield, Ont., are continuing their recovery in hospital.
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Frozen waffles from Whole Foods join Canadian recall list over listeria concerns
Whole Foods Market is joining the growing list of brands whose frozen waffles have been recalled in Canada this week because of possible listeria contamination.
Barrie
-
Heavy police presence in Huntsville
Provincial police say there is an active investigation going on in the Town of Huntsville.
-
High school soccer game called off after 'verbal and physical exchanges'
Several students have been banned from being spectators at school sporting events, and others suspended from school, after verbal and physical exchanges at a high school soccer game.
-
South Simcoe police veteran facing discreditable conduct charges amid sex assault allegation
A 15-year veteran officer with the South Simcoe Police Service has been charged with discreditable conduct following an allegation of sexual assault.
Northern Ontario
-
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
-
Cochrane plans to roll out $10 lot sale within two months
The Town of Cochrane plans to roll out its $10-lot program in a month or two.
-
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Waterloo waste management site
Fire crews responded to a fire at a Waterloo waste management site Friday evening.
-
'Violence is not good': UW stabber apologizes at end of sentencing hearing
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man who stabbed three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo, says he ‘acted dumb’.
-
Erick Buhr cross-examined on the stand at his second-degree murder trial
All the evidence has now been called at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
Windsor
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
-
Frozen waffles from Whole Foods join Canadian recall list over listeria concerns
Whole Foods Market is joining the growing list of brands whose frozen waffles have been recalled in Canada this week because of possible listeria contamination.
-
Mainly sunny weekend in store for Windsorites
Fall is in full swing in the Rose City and across the region.
Winnipeg
-
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
-
Sleeping U of M student attacked in her dorm, Winnipeg police searching for suspect
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman's dorm room was broken into at the U of M and she was assaulted.
-
Repairs to The Forks historic rail bridge could cost $10M
Repairs to the historic 110-year-old rail bridge at The Forks could come with a multi-million dollar price tag.
Regina
-
Riders prepare for unique season finale that could result in bye to West Final
Saturday will mark the end of the CFL regular season, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have their eyes on Winnipeg’s matchup versus Montreal to know if they have a chance of clinching the West Division.
-
City of Yorkton launches new housing incentive program
With an attempt to address the shortage of housing available in the community, the City of Yorkton has started a housing incentive program where new builders will receive a 50 per cent rebate on residential lots, and a full tax exemption for five years.
-
How will ballots be counted for the Saskatchewan election?
As the final day of voting for the Saskatchewan election inches closer, voters may be wondering when official winners will be declared.
Saskatoon
-
'I'm very, very scared for his health': Sask. mom worried child might die before surgery
A Saskatchewan woman is worried her child might die before receiving life-saving surgery and tests as he sits on the province's surgical waitlist.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP release names of two arrested after widespread search
The Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing the names of two suspects arrested on Thursday for a violent vehicle theft that triggered a widespread police search.
-
Saskatchewan forensic investigators unable to identify remains in autopsy
Police have still not confirmed the identity of a body discovered in Prince Albert last week.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election: Final count begins Saturday, will add roughly 66K votes to total, Elections BC says
The final count of ballots in the 2024 B.C. election begins Saturday, with more than 66,000 mail-in and absentee votes potentially yet to be counted across the province's 93 electoral districts.
-
Frozen waffles from Whole Foods join Canadian recall list over listeria concerns
Whole Foods Market is joining the growing list of brands whose frozen waffles have been recalled in Canada this week because of possible listeria contamination.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election: Final count begins Saturday, will add roughly 66K votes to total, Elections BC says
The final count of ballots in the 2024 B.C. election begins Saturday, with more than 66,000 mail-in and absentee votes potentially yet to be counted across the province's 93 electoral districts.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.