Post-tropical storm Nicole hits the Maritimes Saturday

Many Halifax residents woke up to power outages Saturday as remnants of post-tropical storm Nicole rolled through the Maritimes.

"Didn’t think it was going to rain this early and then shortly lost power around 8 o'clock," said resident Alex Hernandez.

Nova Scotia Power told CTV News they had 17,000 residents impacted by the storm, which was largely due to trees coming in contact with power lines. The majority of those outages have since been restored.

Heavy rain and strong winds impacted the region in waves throughout the day.

"The two weather systems that came together -- there's sort of two different generally separate rounds of rain -- what has already gone through [and] the second round will be clearing as soon as this evening and tonight," said CTV's Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

The aftermath of September’s post-tropical storm Fiona left many worrying about what impacts this weather system could have brought.

"From Fiona, I definitely had a bit of paranoia with some trees still pending to come down, but yeah, I definitely had a bit of worry," said one resident.

Rainfall warnings are still in effect in parts of Nova Scotia.

"We're already seeing rainfall totals of 30, 40, 50 millimetres, and the entirety of the Maritimes is under a rainfall warning because of this weather system," said Mitchell.

As of 6 p.m., Saturday, the majority of the province has seen peak wind gusts of up to 80km/h, with some areas seeing up to 100km/h.

On Prince Edward Island, only a handful of residents were without power Saturday, which brought relief to those who lost items in Fiona’s fury.

The province saw winds and heavy rain at times, which caused choppy water around the coast.

Compared to other Maritime regions, P.E.I. did see periods of sun Saturday.

As of 6:15 p.m., only five customers remain without power on P.E.I.