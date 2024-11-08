Pottery exhibit celebrates dozens of Nova Scotia artists

A new pottery exhibition in Tatamagouche, N.S., is highlighting decades of artwork and the contributions of dozens of creators in the province.

The Nova Scotia Potters Guild is hosting “Triumphs in Clay” for the next month. The showcase features more than 50 ceramic artists who have helped establish and grow the creative medium in the province and beyond.

Linda Pullin helped found the Potters Guild in 1991 and she’s watched it steadily gain new members and consistently grow.

“There were many people talking about how they don’t see (other) people until they meet at shows,” Pullin said. “We got together and started talking about what kinds of organizations people wanted. There was lots of talk of creating opportunities for learning.

“Once we settled on the name… we really got it organized. Fresh blood has come in and it’s nice to have that new energy in an organization like ours.”

A piece showcased in Kirsten Nichols’s “Triumphs in Clay” exhibition.

Pullin, who moved to Nova Scotia from Newfoundland to pursue her passion with pottery, now mostly works with clay with her grandchildren, but she was inspired to submit pieces for the new exhibition.

“It represents where I came from,” she said. “It was quite interesting going up to see (the exhibit). I know many of those artists. Some people go way back to when I first started doing pottery.

“There’s a real cross spread of people who have submitted pieces to this show.”

Artist Kirsten Nichols said she was first exposed to pottery as a child, but it took a while for her to pick up the craft.

“My mom, when I was a child, was a potter,” she said. “I had fond memories of clay. I’ve always liked arts and crafts. I made wooden swords and shields for kids to play with.”

Nichols has been part of the Potters Guild for five years and this will be her first exhibition with them. She submitted three pieces that highlight her appreciation of an often-overlooked bird.

A piece showcased in Kirsten Nichols’s “Triumphs in Clay” exhibition.

“My pieces are all about crows because I have a bunch that live around my house,” Nichols said. “When I lived in Ontario, I didn’t hear crows too often. For me they are a big part of Nova Scotia, as much as seagulls.

“It takes a certain person to hear the poetry of the caw of a crow; they’re not everyone’s favourite sound.”

Nichols hopes people can find the time to visit the exhibition and see the art pieces in person.

“It’s amazing to be able to walk into a space and see a work in its actuality,” she said. “I hope people will be able to make it to the show rather than just seeing images of it.”

“Triumphs in Clay” will run at the Ice House Gallery until Dec. 15.

