Power outages affecting 25,000 Maritime customers

With all of the Maritimes still under extreme cold warnings Saturday, more than 25,000 households and businesses are without power, as of 3 p.m.

Nova Scotia Power is currently reporting 387 active outages affecting 9,926 customers.

The restoration time for most communities ranges from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

In New Brunswick, NB Power says 14,922 customers remain in the dark.

Meanwhile on Prince Edward Island, Maritime Electric is reporting outages affecting 400 customers.