Power outages affecting 30,000 Maritime customers

With all of the Maritimes still under extreme cold warnings Saturday morning, more than 30,000 households and businesses are without power.

As of 11 a.m., Nova Scotia Power is reporting 313 active outages affecting 27,676 customers.

The restoration time for most communities is 2 p.m. Saturday.

In New Brunswick, NB Power says 3,709 customers remain in the dark.

Meanwhile on Prince Edward Island, Maritime Electric is reporting outages affecting 2,967 customers.