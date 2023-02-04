Power outages affecting 30,000 Maritime customers

NS Power's credit rating downgraded

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 Investigates

W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof

Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars. W5's documentary 'Buried Evidence' airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.

50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio

A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below.

