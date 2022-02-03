Power restored to most homes in Dartmouth area after widespread outage; some schools closed

Power has been restored to most homes and businesses after a widespread outage in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage and surrounding communities affected thousands of customers Thursday morning.

At the peak of the power outage, more than 22,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were off the grid, with most outages reported in the Dartmouth area. There are a few smaller outages reported in other parts of the province.

That number dropped to 2,946 by 12:20 p.m.

Fifteen schools in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage and surrounding communities dismissed students early Thursday morning due to the ongoing outage.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the following schools will remain closed Thursday:

Astral Drive Elementary

Astral Drive Junior High

Auburn Drive High

Bel Ayr Elementary

Bell Park Academic Centre

Caldwell Road Elementary

Colby Village Elementary

Cole Harbour District High

Colonel John Stuart Elementary

Eastern Passage Education Centre

Graham Creighton Junior High

Joseph Giles Elementary

Portland Estates Elementary

Robert Kemp Turner Elementary

Sir Robert Borden Junior High

In an email, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power says the outage at the Dartmouth East substation started around 4 a.m. as a result of “transmission interruption caused by damaged equipment.”

The utility says crews are working to repair the damage and restore power.

According to Nova Scotia Power's outage map, some of the smaller outages in the area are due to "salt contamination."

The outage turned many busy intersections into four-way stops, making for stop-and-go traffic during the morning commute.

Nova Scotia Health says community-based mental health and addictions offices are temporarily closed at Cole Harbour Place and the Dartmouth Community site on Portland Street. However, virtual services are still available.