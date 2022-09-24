Powerful post-tropical storm Fiona makes landfall near Canso, N.S.

Fiona, now a post-tropical storm, continues to bring in powerful and destructive winds to parts of the Maritimes with hundreds of thousands of people without power.

The storm landed east of Nova Scotia shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County between Canso and Guysborough.

Fiona is the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane, with maximum winds around 150 km/h.

Sustained winds between 60 and 80 km/h were reported early Saturday morning for large areas of Nova Scotia. Extremely high winds were reported in areas of Cape Breton, including Grand Etang with gusts topping 167 km/h.

P.E.I. is also being battered with destructive winds with gusts in excess of 140 km/h for eastern areas of the province.

As of 9 a.m., more than 415,000 NS Power customers were without electricity. More than 47,000 people in New Brunswick are also in the dark, and more than 82,000 Maritime Electric customers are without power on P.E.I.

Nova Scotia Power says crews started restorations in the western region of the province overnight once wind speeds dropped below 80 km/h.

The utility company says its first priority is keeping customers and crews safe.

“We are seeing significant damage as Fiona moves across the province and it’s important to remember it isn’t over yet. Our crews will be restoring power as quickly as possible, once it is safe to do so," said the president and CEO of NS Power, Peter Gregg.

Over 800 crew members, including power line technicians, forestry technicians and damage assessors, have been displaced across the province, with hundreds more – like engineers, dispatchers and customer service representatives – working behind the scenes.

Widespread wind gusts in excess of 100 km/h continue to be reported in the Halifax-area and are extending eastwards into the province. Downed trees and power lines are being reported in Halifax, and sections of roof came off of one building in Dartmouth, N.S.

RCMP members across Nova Scotia responded to “numerous” calls overnight and into Saturday morning. Police say some were routine calls, but the majority have been due to issues with roads, including washouts, downed trees, power lines and debris.

Although the storm is leaving the region, Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall says people should still avoid driving.

“If you don’t need to be on the road, we would ask that you please stay off the road,” he says. “Trying to get into a recovery, or a cleanup, phase there’s still going to be high winds, there’s going to be risks to yourself to being out on the roads. So, until the storm is completely cleared, until first responders and emergency crews can get out to clean out those roads, we just ask that you please stay home.”

A resident in the Cape Breton community of Westmount says this 60-foot tree missed his trailer by mere inches. (Source: Twitter/Tom Mills)

The City of Charlottetown is also urging people to stay inside unless “absolutely necessary.” The city says crews are working to finalize reception centres for people who cannot stay indoors. They’re also urging people to not go to the centres until it is safe to do so.

A downed tree caused by post-tropical storm Fiona is pictured in Charlottetown. (Source: Twitter/ChtownPolice)

Initial rainfall reports in the east of Nova Scotia are in excess of 200 millimetres, which includes rain amounts from a system that moved through the Maritimes on Friday. Heavy rains have also wrapped back towards to eastern coastline of New Brunswick, as well as northern and southwestern areas of Nova Scotia.

Unofficially, Fiona has set a new all-time record of barometric pressure for a storm system coming into Canada, which happened in Hart Island at 931.6 mb – the previous record was set at 940.2 mb in St. Anthony, N.L.

The most up-to-date weather warnings and watches can be found on Environment Canada's website.

This is a developing story. More to come...