ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Premiers wrapping up Council of the Federation summer meeting in Halifax

    Canada's premiers gather for a group photo during the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Monday, July 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Canada's premiers gather for a group photo during the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Monday, July 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Canada's premiers are wrapping up the summer meeting of the Council of the Federation today.

    The premiers of the 10 provinces and three territories have been in Halifax for their three-day gathering hosted by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

    A statement from the premiers says key priorities that have been discussed include housing, affordability and skills training; strategic infrastructure; the future of energy; and emergency preparedness and response.

    Several premiers have expressed frustration over what they say is a lack of teamwork from the federal government on important files.

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a lack of collaboration has resulted in the doubling up of services like dental care and pharmacare.

    British Columbia's David Eby says he and his counterparts have called for years at federation get-togethers for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- calls that he says have, so far, gone unanswered.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Man fatally shot by police in east London: SIU

      The province’s Special Investigations Unit is on scene at a home in London where a man was fatally shot. According to the SIU, first responders were called to the scene on Wellesley Crescent just before midnight on Tuesday for a domestic violence investigation.

    • Fatal crash being investigated in Huron County

      Around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the area of Perth Road 164 and Sunshine Line in South Huron — about 20 km southeast of Exeter.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News