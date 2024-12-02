Preparations underway for 61st annual Christmas Daddies Telethon

Teams of volunteers are busy spreading holiday cheer inside the CTV Atlantic newsroom in Halifax as they prepare for a tradition that helps families in need across the Maritimes.

CTV Atlantic’s annual Christmas Daddies Telethon, which is entering its 61st year, is happening this weekend.

The telethon is once again partnering with The Salvation Army to distribute toys, gifts and food throughout the holiday season.

The broadcast will feature seven hours of festive music and heartwarming performances from people across the Maritimes.

Over the years, the fundraiser has carried on many traditions, including participation from members of the Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic, also known as the Navy divers.

“They’re doing their fundraiser a little bit differently this year. They’ve already had their 50-kilometre run. So, now on show day, they’re going to concentrate on what they call hotspots. So, they’ll be set up at various locations around the Halifax Regional Municipality and collecting donations,” said Roxanne Robinson, executive director of Christmas Daddies.

“You can walk up, talk to a Navy diver, you can meet them. They love being out in the public, they’re so excited.”

Another annual tradition returning this year is the popular 50/50 draw.

As of Monday, funds donated to the draw in each province are as follows:

Nova Scotia: $38,705 – winner takes $19,353

New Brunswick: $10,560 – winner takes $5,280

Prince Edward Island: $540 – winner takes $270

“We love watching that number grow,” Robinson said.

An auction is also held each year as part of the Christmas Daddies Telethon. Auction items can be viewed on the Christmas Daddies’ website, and they’ll also be showcased on the broadcast itself.

The 61st annual Christmas Daddies Telethon is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The show can be viewed on CTV News, the CTV Atlantic website, and on the CTV app.

“So, no matter where you are, you can watch on the livestream worldwide,” said Robinson. “We get donations from across the country, and we are very, very grateful for every one of them. I’ve also noticed donations from Germany, from Pennsylvania, Texas. It’s pretty crazy.”

Viewers can donate by phone at 1-844-400-1964, on the Christmas Daddies website, and in-person at RBC locations across the Maritimes and Credit Unions in Cape Breton.

Last year alone, the telethon provided food, toys and gifts to more than 18,000 children across the Maritimes.