Navy divers take part in 50 km run in support of Christmas Daddies

Divers from the Royal Canadian Navy in Halifax laced-up on Saturday for a good cause.

Members of the Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic, also known as the Navy Divers, got together for the 42nd Annual Christmas Daddies Navy Divers fundraising campaign.

This year’s fundraiser is a run spanning 50 km along the Shearwater Flyer Trail. Participants hit the trail from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Christmas Daddies says the funds raised from the run, as well as their GoFundMe, will go towards helping less fortunate Maritime children, ensuring a brighter holiday season.

Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic has raised a combined total over $1 million for Christmas Daddies throughout 41 years. Other past events included a route through the streets of HRM, a Truro to Halifax run, and a swim across the Halifax Harbour.

The 61st Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon will be broadcasted on CTV Atlantic as well as the CTV Atlantic website on Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CTV (ATV) staff started Christmas Daddies by hosting the first Christmas Daddies Telethon in 1964.

