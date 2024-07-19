Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight across the Maritimes.
Nova Scotia
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 0.9 cents. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 173.3 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 175.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
Diesel prices decreased by 1.9 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 175.3 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 177.2 cents per litre.
Prince Edward Island
The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 2.3 cents on P.E.I. Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 175.8 cents per litre.
The price of diesel decreased by 2.3 cents. It now sits at 182.4 cents per litre.
New Brunswick
In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by three cents. The maximum price of regular self-serve gasoline is now 173.7 cents per litre.
Diesel prices decreased by 2.9 cents. The maximum price is now 176.6 cents per litre.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world
A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.
Here's the latest on Canadian impacts of the global IT outage
Here's the latest developments on the Canadian impacts of the global technology outage that is causing massive disruptions to companies and services around the world.
Have you been impacted by the global IT outage? We want to hear from you
A global technology outage has disrupted flights, media outlets, and turned banks offline in a blow to services and companies around the world Friday. CTVNews.ca wants to hear how this has impacted you.
What is CrowdStrike, the company linked to the global outage?
The global computer outage affecting airports, banks and other businesses on Friday appears to stem at least partly from a software update issued by major US cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, experts told CNN.
Canadian families will receive more in their next Canada Child Benefit payment. Here's why
Canadian families receiving Canada Child Benefit program payments can expect more cash in their cheques this Friday.
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
Trump urges unity after assassination attempt while proposing sweeping populist agenda in RNC finale
Donald Trump, sombre and bandaged, accepted the GOP presidential nomination on Thursday at the Republican National Convention in a speech that described in detail the assassination attempt that could have ended his life just five days earlier before laying out a sweeping populist agenda, particularly on immigration.
Trudeau appointing new minister Friday, to replace O'Regan
Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, heading to Rideau Hall to appoint a replacement for his outgoing labour minister and long-time friend, Seamus O'Regan.
Thinking about getting a tattoo? New research might change your mind
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Flight disruptions reported at Toronto airports amid global IT outage
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to flight cancellations in Toronto this morning, with Porter Airlines grounding all flights until noon.
-
Ontario woman says she was sold 'crumbling' house despite home inspection
As an Ontario woman put away her China dishes after Christmas Dinner in 2018, she noticed her cabinet doors refused to shut.
-
Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world
A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.
Calgary
-
Canmore, Alta., family waited hours for help as bear killed dog, slept in their backyard
A Canmore family says they could only watch as a black bear attacked their dog and then slept in their backyard overnight as they waited for help from wildlife officers.
-
Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world
A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.
-
Driver killed, 8 injured in southern Alberta head-on collision with bus
RCMP say a one person was killed and eight others were injured when a bus and an SUV collided head-on in southern Alberta on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
22-year-old arrested in string of violent attacks on Edmonton sex-trade workers
A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing multiple women this year.
-
Extra staff helping as wildfire activity rises: Alberta Wildfire
Hot, dry weather ramped up wildfire danger in Alberta again Thursday, but officials say extra staff are helping.
-
'I'm overwhelmed': How a well-loved 98-year-old watch found its way home
It was a treasured keepsake in John Birmingham’s family for decades: A pocket watch that did more than just tell the time.
Montreal
-
Flights at Montreal's Trudeau Airport affected by global IT outage
Some airlines at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport are being affected by a global technology outage.
-
Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world
A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.
-
Montreal-area man shocked to get $2,000 bill from Hydro-Quebec due to undercharging
When Neil Brazer, a resident of Pointe-Claire, received mail from Hydro-Quebec a few months ago, he tossed the envelopes aside because he thought they were just statements.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Global IT outage affects flights at Ottawa Airport, passengers asked to check with their airlines
A global technology outage grounded flights Friday, including Porter Airlines at the Ottawa International Airport (YOW).
-
Off to sunny day in Ottawa this Friday
The weather in the capital looks nice this Friday, as it is going to be mainly sunny.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 19-21
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
London
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
-
Crash results in Huron County road closures
A crash in Huron County has resulted in a road closure. The crash happened in the area of County Road 15/Londsboro and County Road 8/Base Line, east of Goderich.
-
Crash in south London sees police close Glanworth Road
Local police are investigating a serious crash in south London earlier tonight involving a motor-bike.
Barrie
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
-
Driver charged with irresponsible and impaired driving
Driver faces a bunch of charges for driving irresponsibly.
-
Police investigate bizarre incident involving driver and passenger
Police are investigating a bizarre incident after a passenger allegedly assaulted a driver before taking off in the vehicle only to return a short time later.
Northern Ontario
-
Temagami mayor says his community dumped as Scotiabank pulls out abruptly
Temagami has been left without a financial institution after Scotiabank pulled out of the northern Ontario community earlier this week.
-
Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world
A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.
-
Thinking about getting a tattoo? New research might change your mind
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Kitchener
-
Local hospitals impacted by global IT outage
Some services in Waterloo region are feeling the string of a global IT outage affecting Mircosoft programs.
-
Waterloo Region secures one third of Wilmot property marked for future investment
The Region of Waterloo says it's making good progress on its plan to assemble shovel-ready land in Wilmot Township.
-
Conestoga College extends deadline for first-year students to secure housing
Conestoga College is extending the deadline for first-year students at its Waterloo and Brantford campuses to apply for housing, as demand continues to grow.
Windsor
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
-
Chatham man arrested for sexual abuse material: Police
A 46-year-old man has been charged with with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and two counts of making child pornography available.
-
Karen Riddell delivers first report as acting CEO at Windsor Regional Hospital
For the first time as Acting President and CEO, Karen Riddell spoke before Windsor Regional Hospital’s board of directors on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
'We're finding it challenging': Local brewery concerned about selection options at Liquor Marts
A craft beverage company feels Manitoba's Liquor Marts need to boost the number of local drinks on their shelves. However, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said craft labels get significant showing inside Liquor Marts with more than 500 local products on offer.
-
Movie shoot to take over Birds Hill Provincial Park next week
A new movie being shot in Birds Hill Provincial Park next week means people will need to use an alternate entrance to get in.
-
Aviation museum apologizes after ticketholders turned away from historic plane
The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada is apologizing after some ticketholders were turned away from seeing a Second World War aircraft.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan scout camp reeling after vandals cause thousands in damages
A Saskatchewan not-for-profit is reeling after vandals inflicted thousands of dollars of damages at the Good Spirit Scout Camp.
-
Regina Police Service welcomes 16 new recruits
Sixteen new recruits have been sworn into the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Indigenous athletics the focus of 3 day training camp at U of R
A new partnership is putting high performance training for Indigenous athletes at the forefront.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman charged in fatal THC-driving case had Charter rights violated, defence says
The lawyer representing a woman who struck and killed a child while driving says a number of her Charter rights were violated.
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder of Saskatoon woman
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged two men in relation to the homicide of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette.
-
Rare WWII plane visits Saskatoon
The Royal Canadian Air Force is celebrating its 100th anniversary with air shows across the continent. Saskatoon residents were treated to a visit from one of the rarest planes remaining from the Second World War, including a former pilot.
Vancouver
-
'A real lag': B.C. mayor disappointed by communication from wildfire service
Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden says there was alack of communication from the BC Wildfire Service when responding to the rapidly growing Shetland Creek wildfire.
-
Woman bitten by black bear while gardening in North Vancouver
A black bear was killed after it bit a woman in North Vancouver Wednesday.
-
2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
-
Video shows 'extremely creative' suspect use forklift to break into B.C. bike shop
Police in Greater Victoria arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly drove a stolen forklift through the front of a bike shop and made off with four e-bikes on the front of the machine.
-
Doctors speak up: What's behind waits and closures at B.C. emergency departments
Across the province, B.C.'s health authorities are pleading with doctors and offering hefty incentives to get them to pick up extra shifts, but emergency departments are facing increasing risk of closures, CTV News has learned.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.