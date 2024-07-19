Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes

The price of gas decreased overnight across the Maritimes.

Nova Scotia

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 0.9 cents. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 173.3 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 175.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices decreased by 1.9 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 175.3 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 177.2 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 2.3 cents on P.E.I. Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 175.8 cents per litre.

The price of diesel decreased by 2.3 cents. It now sits at 182.4 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by three cents. The maximum price of regular self-serve gasoline is now 173.7 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased by 2.9 cents. The maximum price is now 176.6 cents per litre.