Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes

    The price of gas decreased overnight across the Maritimes.

    Nova Scotia

    In mainland Nova Scotia, gas is down 2.4 cents to a minimum price of 168.8 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, motorists are also paying less, with a minimum price of 170.7 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    Diesel is also down in Nova Scotia. The minimum price is now 166.8 cents per litre in the Halifax area and the minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 168.7 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    On Prince Edward Island, gas is down 2.3 cents. The minimum price is now 173.5 cents per litre.

    Diesel on the island is also down. The new minimum price is 175.5 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    Meanwhile, in New Brunswick, gas is down 2.4 cents. The maximum price is now 170.0 cents per litre.

    Diesel is also down by 4.4 cents. The new maximum price is 169.4 cents a litre.

