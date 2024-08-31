Pride parade hits downtown Moncton for 25th anniversary celebration

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Moncton's on Saturday afternoon for the city's annual Pride parade.

The parade was the highlight of the two week Pride Festival 2024, which was held by Moncton's River of Pride organization.

Dozens of floats made their way down Main Street on a sunny, late summer afternoon for a 30-minute celebration of diversity.

Anglophone East School District Superintendent Randy MacLEAN was the parade's grand marshal. On Tuesday, the district posted a video message of MacLEAN who invited everyone in the community to attend the event.

"We know over the last several months, several years there's been a fair amount of disinformation, hate bashing that have made our gay and trans and two-spirited community feel marginalized," said MacLEAN. "It is important as advocates and allies to be part of the work that ensures we have an inclusive and safe community for all members of our community."

The parade route ended at Moncton's Riverfront Park where there was live music, food trucks and a beer garden.

This was the 25th anniversary of the Moncton Pride Festival.

