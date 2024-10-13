ATLANTIC
    • Prime Minister announces new lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia

    Halifax Mayor Mike Savage speaks with CTV News on Feb. 13, 2024. Halifax Mayor Mike Savage speaks with CTV News on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Mike Savage as Nova Scotia’s new lieutenant-governor in a news release Sunday.

    "I congratulate Mike Savage on his appointment as the new lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia. He is a passionate public servant and an experienced leader, and I am confident that he will continue to serve Nova Scotians well and make important contributions in his new role,” Trudeau said in the release.

    The Prime Minister also thanked the outgoing lieutenant-governor, Arthur J. LeBlanc, for his service to the people of Nova Scotia and to Canada.

    Mike Savage was MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour for seven years and mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality for 12 years.

    Lieutenant-governors are the personal representatives of His Majesty the King in Canada in their respective provinces. They fulfill the roles and functions of the Crown, including granting royal assent to provincial laws.

