Prime Minister Trudeau adds $7.1 million to P.E.I. school food program

MOUNT STEWART, P.E.I. -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to a public school in eastern Prince Edward Island Friday where he announced $7.1 million in federal support over three years for the Island's school food program.

The money is from Ottawa's $1-billion, five-year universal, national school food program that was promised during the 2021 election campaign and announced as part of the 2024 budget. P.E.I. is the fourth province to sign on to the program, joining Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba and Ontario.

The prime minister said direct financial help is crucial during a time when people are being "squeezed" because of the high cost of living.

Trudeau said the funding would add to the Island's existing school food program providing thousands more breakfasts and snacks to students.

"This is about knowing that there will be good nutritious food that they (students) can get as they need it at schoo and extra pressure off parents," said Trudeau. According to a news release, a two-child family on the Island would save an average of $800 annually on grocery bills if they use the program.

The funding will also support food transportation and storage along with the acquisition of preparation equipment and result in an estimated 438,000 more meals served during the current school year.

The P.E.I. program has two streams: a free breakfast and snack program that has been operating since 2008, and a "pay-as-you-can" lunch program, which has been serving meals since 2020. During the 2023-24 school year the programs served about 23,000 students.

Premier Dennis King joined the prime minister for the announcement in Mount Stewart and announced that his government would add $15 million on top of the federal three-year contribution.

King said the Island's program has served 850,000 meals in schools this year and is on track to serve one million meals in 2025.

"It's the most comprehensive program of its kind in Canada," he said. "It's universal, it's provincial in scope and it's accessible."

King said the program obtains some of its food through local sourcing that supports Island farms.

"When our students are well fed they can participate in their studies ... and become the citizens we need them to be," he said.

P.E.I. has 75 schools with just under 22,000 students.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

