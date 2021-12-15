Prince Edward Island reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 43 active infections remain

Prince Edward Island is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active infections to 43.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says the 11 cases are linked to travel outside of P.E.I., close contacts of previously announced cases, or public exposure sites.

The new cases involve:

Two individuals in their 60s;

Two individuals in their 50s;

One individual in their 40s;

One individual in their 30s;

Three individuals in their 20s; and

Two individuals under the age of 12 years.

“It is very important that anyone who was at the public exposure locations announced in the last week monitor closely for symptoms, even if they are mild,” said Morrison. “If any symptoms do develop, visit a Health PEI testing clinic as soon as possible and isolate until you receive a negative result.”

Morrison says contact tracing is complete for most cases and some of the cases remain under investigation.

Public exposure and flight exposure information is pending contact tracing.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 434 cases of COVID-19.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Dec. 11, 95 per cent of Island residents aged 12 years and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 91.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Twenty-three-point-eight per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose.

More than 9,700 people have received their third dose or booster of COVID-19 vaccine.

Approximately 7,500 individuals are eligible for a booster and have not yet received their third dose.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back. Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.