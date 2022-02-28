Prince Edward Island reports 16th death related to COVID-19 Monday

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday.

Public health says the death involves an individual aged 80 and over.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 16 deaths related to the virus.

There are two more people in hospital since the province's last update on Friday.

Currently, there are six people hospitalized with COVID-19, four of whom were admitted due to the virus.

According to the province's website, health officials identified 933 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. The numbers of recoveries were not provided Monday.

Over the last week, P.E.I. has reported an average of 314 cases per day.

Currently, the Island is reporting 2,811 active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has announced 14,305 positive cases.

P.E.I.'s dashboard did not provide an update on vaccinations.

OUTBREAKS

Public health provided an update on locations of current COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings:

The Garden Home

The South Shore Villa

There are no outbreaks in community care facilities at this time.

There are currently 26 early learning childcare centres impacted by COVID-19.

Of those centres:

19 are open

seven are operating in a modified or reduced capacity

Island schools with cases are listed on the Public Schools Branch and Commission scolaire de langue française.