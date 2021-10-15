Prince Edward Island reports three new COVID-19 cases; seven cases remain

HALIFAX -

There are three new cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, public health announced Friday.

One case is a person in their 30s, one is between the ages of 12 and 19 and one is under 12 years of age.

All three recently travelled outside of Prince Edward Island and initially tested negative but, on a subsequent test, received a positive diagnosis.

Contact tracing is underway, and all three are self-isolating.

There are no links to schools or child care centres associated with the new cases.

Prince Edward Island currently has seven active cases of COVID-19 and bringing the total number of cases to 312 since the pandemic began.

All Islanders are encouraged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.