Princess Anne to visit New Brunswick in celebration of 175th military anniversary
The Princess Royal is set to visit New Brunswick in May to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the oldest continuously serving armoured regiment in the Canadian military.
Princess Anne is scheduled to attend celebrations honouring the 8th Canadian Hussars (Princess Louise’s) held in Moncton and Sussex between May 18 and May 21.
“The regiment’s 175th anniversary is an amazing milestone and something New Brunswick, from where we draw our recruits, should be extremely proud,” said Honorary Colonel James Lockyer, organizer of the celebrations.
As the Colonel-in-chief of the 8th Canadian Hussars, Her Royal Highness’s time in New Brunswick will be considered a “working visit.”
She will meet with soldiers and veterans of the 8th Hussars and attend a commemorative concert featuring the New Brunswick Youth Orchestra on May 19.
The next day, she is set to take part in a gala evening in Moncton, and regimental and civic events in Sussex the day after.
The princess has visited the 8th Hussars on several occasions, including a 1998 trip to help the regiment celebrate its 150th birthday in Moncton, and another in 1992 when the regiment was serving in the Canadian Brigade in Germany.
Dawn Arnold, the mayor of Moncton, says the regiment has a long-standing connection to the city.
Princess Anne inspects the Honour Guard at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General, in Ottawa, Monday, November 10, 2014 . (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand)
“[It] continues to provide opportunities for local residents to train and serve as army reservists. We look forward to commemorating this significant anniversary with them,” said Arnold.
Princess Anne is the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. She is currently 16th in line to the British throne.
A REGIMENT BORN IN NEW BRUNSWICK
The 8th Canadian Hussars, a reserve unit, was formed in 1848 in the Sussex area to deal with the potential threat of American expansion. It was originally known as Saunders Horse.
As traditional cavalry gave way to technology, the regiment was rerolled to an armoured unit.
Members of the 8th Canadian Hussars (Princess Louise’s) pose for a photo in Sussex, N.B. (The 8th Canadian Hussars - Princess Louise's/Facebook)
Its soldiers have served in France and Flanders in World War I, and in Italy and Holland in World War II.
They served later in Europe under NATO in the Middle and Far East, and in Cyprus as peacekeepers for the United Nations.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NASA chief says moon mission comes amid 'space race' with China, defends Russian partnership
As astronauts prepare for the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years, a space exploration plan that will see Canada taking on an increased role, the question of keeping up with China will be a consideration, according to the administrator of NASA.
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
'Carolean' era: Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all 15 countries with King Charles III as head of state have entered a new era. CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what it means to live in the 'Carolean' age.
Toronto
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
'He was dying': Toronto family left on hold with 911 while trying to revive choking 1-year-old
A Toronto family said they were placed on hold when they called 911 to get emergency help for their one-year-old son who stopped breathing after he choked on cereal.
-
Toronto seniors lose $16K, left with large hole in roof in door-to-door scam
Police are warning Toronto homeowners after a number of residents have fallen victim to a door-to-door roofing scam, including one couple who lost $16,000 in a scam that left them with a large hole in their roof.
Calgary
-
Calgary arena deal reached, new event centre will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
-
Calgary police seek surveillance footage after shots fired in Castleridge
Calgary police are looking to the public for information on a shooting in the community of Castleridge earlier this week.
-
Importance of diversity, representation in Calgary sport highlighted by men's health organization
The Kings of Hearts organization, founded by Yenukwa Kombian and Hafen Sumani, focuses on men's mental health and wellness.
Montreal
-
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
Edmonton
-
Kings fans donate to Edmonton girl's charity drive after Kane calls out abuse in L.A.
Oilers sniper Evander Kane says he is "disgusted and appalled" by the way some people in Los Angeles treated a 10-year-old Oilers fan who travelled south to cheer on her team.
-
Calgary arena deal reached, new event centre will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
-
'I thought for sure our house was going to be gone': Residents react after grass fire threatens Edmonton neighbourhood
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a grass fire that threatened homes in northwest Edmonton on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.
-
Death of Timmins youth being investigated by provincial watchdog
Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a youth in Timmins early Sunday morning.
London
-
Driver charged after travelling 104 km/h through west London, Ont.
A driver has lost their licence for a month after police stopped them allegedly driving more than 100 km/h through west London.
-
London International Airport transformed for film production
It may be April on the calendar, but it’s Christmastime at London International Airport — and it’s all thanks to filming taking place at YXU.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs, a week after another four were located running loose near Mitchell.
Winnipeg
-
12-year-old girl stabbed at party; teen charged: Winnipeg police
A 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl have been charged following a house party in Winnipeg where a 12-year-old girl was stabbed on Tuesday morning.
-
Portage and Main could get elevated walking bridges, raised gardens in makeover
The City of Winnipeg has released different visions for the future of Portage and Main in order to get public feedback.
-
Winnipeg librarian wins big after three-game Jeopardy streak
This Winnipegger walked away tens of thousands of dollars richer after a winning streak on Jeopardy.
Ottawa
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
The city of Ottawa says Bylaw staff and partners with the National Capital Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were not behind a decision to kill a bear in the city's west end Monday night.
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
-
Artemis crew members make landing at CTV Ottawa newsroom
Before launching into space to orbit the moon, the Artemis II crew members made a landing in Ottawa, including the CTV Ottawa newsroom.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon public school division warns of 'difficult decisions' ahead
Saskatoon's public school division is warning of increased class sizes and fewer resources for students who require more support.
-
Suspicious package prompts Saskatoon city hall evacuation
Saskatoon city hall was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package.
-
RM denies permit for Saskatoon green bin waste facility
The RM that surrounds Saskatoon has indicated it will not accept material from the the city's new green bins, but the move won't jeopardize the program, according to the city.
Vancouver
-
Trappers who break the law should be punished, says Fur Institute, responding to study
The Fur Institute of Canada says many trappers are pet owners, and the last thing they want to do is find that a cat or dog has been caught.
-
Suspect who allegedly assaulted 89-year-old woman at Metrotown arrested, police say
A man has been arrested in relation to a string of assaults at Metrotown mall, Burnaby RCMP say.
-
Surrey nurse who fell asleep while on duty in ICU faces 1-week suspension: BCCNM
A B.C. man has agreed to a one-week suspension of his nursing registration over numerous issues with his practice—including instances in which he fell asleep while on duty.
Regina
-
Regina 'serial murderer' sentenced to life without parole for 25 years in brutal killing
A judge has served convicted killer Dillon Whitehawk the maximum sentence for second-degree murder for his role in Keesha Bitternose’s brutal death.
-
Regina advocate and community leader Erica Beaudin elected as Chief of Cowessess First Nation
Well-known Regina advocate Erica Beaudin has been chosen to serve as the next Chief of Cowessess First Nation.
-
Vancouver Island
-
Police scold men who brought airsoft rifle to Saanich park
Saanich police are issuing a reminder after officers were called to a popular beach in the Gordon Head area for reports of two men carrying a gun.
-
Capital Iron to reopen in Victoria
An iconic Greater Victoria business is set to reopen less than a year after it closed its doors. Capital Iron closed in December after operating in B.C.'s capital for 90 years.
-
Oak Bay homeowners call police after stranger walks into home overnight
Police say a frightening late-night encounter for some Oak Bay residents was merely a misunderstanding after a man wandered into their home in the early hours of Friday morning.