Private medical clinic in Dartmouth sees mixed reactions

A private medical clinic has set up shop in the Maritimes, and although there's no signage outside the property yet, the Quebec-based health firm Algomed already has more than 200 patients registered at its private Dartmouth clinic.

As of now, it is already planning to open more locations in the Maritimes as they argue there’s a great need for access to primary care here.

"Halifax is possibly among the places in the country that has the least coverage of family doctors in the entire country and so it’s a logical place to see if the technology we developed can actually assist,” said Dr. Adam Hofmann, a Montreal-based physician and CEO of Algomed Clinics.

The number of Nova Scotians without a family doctor continues to get worse.

At last count, 105,185 people are on the Nova Scotia Health Find-A-Primary Care Provider list, a number that only continues to climb to record highs and represents 10 per cent of the province’s population.

Dr. Hofmann says their clinic can help ease the burden on the overwhelmed public health system.

"Every time somebody comes into one of our clinics, that's one less person waiting in the emergency room," said Hofmann. "That's one extra hospital bed, that’s two thousand dollars off the taxpayer's bill at the end of the day."

The Nova Scotia Health Coalition says the privatization of health care only puts more strain on the public system.

"Every doctor that leaves the public system is one less doctor in the public system," said Alexandra Rose, a coordinator with Nova Scotia Health Coalition.

Rose says the human resources shortage in the public health care sector would only be further exacerbated if more private medical clinics were to be set up here.

"We do believe it is up to the provincial government to provide the health care system with the resources that it needs to have a more long-term solution," said Rose. "Because we see the private clinic stuff as far more short-term."

The Algomed Atlantic Clinic is located at 800 Windmill Rd and falls in Dartmouth North MLA Susan Leblanc’s riding.

LeBlanc says private clinics shouldn't exist at all and calls this a failure of the Tim Houston government, which campaigned on a promise to fix health care.

"My question is to Tim Houston, he has said it will get worse before it gets better," said LeBlanc. "But how come we aren't starting to see results, it's almost been a year?"

The Department of Health and Wellness declined an interview with CTV News, but did issue a statement saying they are aware of the private clinic and are working with Nova Scotia Health to determine the impact that private medical facilities will have on Nova Scotians and the provincial healthcare system.

"We do not regulate, license, or fund private healthcare facilities," said the statement from the Department of Health and Wellness. "In Canada, healthcare is governed by the Canada Health Act, federal legislation that ensures reasonable access to health services without financial barriers. As a result, under this Act, a private clinic is prohibited to charge patients for insured services."

Algomed says its monthly $22 membership model and the $20 per-visit fee provide a cost-effective means of accessing primary care.

"It's less expensive to come and see us at Algomed," said Hofmann. "Then to park at the public hospital down the street."